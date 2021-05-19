SIAM to host 13th edition of the Lecture series on ‘Electric Vehicles in India: On-Road Safety, Operations & Maintenance’

New Delhi: In its endeavour to ‘walk the talk’ about electric mobility in the country, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the auto industry apex body is set to host its 13th Lecture under the aegis of SIAM’s Lecture series 2021 on Electric Vehicles in India: On-Road Safety, Operations & Maintenance on 21st May, 3 PM – 5 PM, on a virtual platform.

This is in continuation with the recently organized 12th Lecture by SIAM on ‘Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India: Development, Testing & Homologation’ in April this year under the aegis of twin lecture series on xEvs in India.

The lecture will witness in-depth presentations by industry experts on the aforementioned theme. The panel would comprise of Mr Karthick Athmanathan, Professor, IIT Madras, Mr Abhijit Mulay, General Manager, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Mr Pradeep Kumar, Vice President & Head (Customer Care), Ather Energy, Mr Awadhesh Jha, Vice President, Fortum India, Mr Arindam Lahiri, CEO, Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) and Mr Vikram Gulati, Co-Chairman, SIAM Electric Mobility Group & Sr VP & National Head, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.