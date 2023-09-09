Shyam Metalics Aluminium Foil Sales Jump 40% YoY In August 2023 |

Shyam Metalics on Saturday released its sales data for the month of August through an exchange filing. While the company's aluminium foil sales grew by 40.1 per cent, pellet sales fell 34 per cent to 74,427 tonnes.

Sponge Iron

The company in August sold 55,890 tonnes of sponge iron with an increase of 0.3 per cent in sale volume as compared to the previous month whereas the volume was down 5 per cent in comparison to the previous year. Whereas realisations have also increased by 6.4 per cent in comparison to July but it has gone down 18.2 per cent against 33,453 tonnes in August 2022.

Steel Billets

Shyam Metalics in the last month sold 12,322 tonnes of steel billets with a drop of 37 per cent against the sales in the same month in 2022. There was also a drop of 20.9 per cent against the sales in July. However the realisation of 41,891 per tonne was 1.6 per cent more than July but it was 13.9 per cent lower in comparison to August 2022.

Long steel

The data on long steel including TMT, wire roads and structures indicated that the company's sales saw a jump of 18.9 per cent at 1,00,985 tonnes as against 84,916 in August 2022. However the sales were 8.4 per cent lower than that of the previous month. The realisations have been at almost par in comparison to previous month which is in line with the overall market as compared to the previous month . But the realisation dropped by 13.5 per cent to 46,749 per tonne in comparison to the previous year.

Steel

While the steel sales were higher on the yearly basis it was lower on the monthly basis. Shyam Metalics sold 1,69,197 tonnes of steel in August with a drop on 6.8 per cent against the previous month but a gain of 3.6 per cent against the same month last year. The realisation on the other hand dipped down 13 per cent to 39,990 per tonne in August 2023 in comparison to the last year. Though it was minutely higher against the realisation of 39,832 per tonne in July.

Pellet

Pellet sale in August this year fell 34.4 per cent to 74,427 tonnes against 1,13,478 tonnes in August 2022. The realisation however was on the positive side with a 11.5 per cent growth.

Ferro Alloys

Shyam Metalics in the last month sold 13,890 tonnes of Ferro Alloys. This was 7.4 per cent more in comparison to the previous year but 13.4 per cent lower in comparison to July 2023. The realisation was lower for the month of August at 94,643, but against July it saw a jump of 4.7 per cent.

Aluminium Foil

The company's aluminium foil sales grew by 40.1 per cent at 1,268 tonnes against the 905 tonnes sold in August 2022. However, the realisation fell down by 13.5 per cent to 3,24,11 per tonne and it slipped 4.7 per cent against July.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)