Shunya seals the deal with Shraddha Kapoor

Shunya, the flagship brand of Naturedge Beverages by serial entrepreneur Siddhesh Sharma of the Baidyanath Group. On February 9, the brand announced that it has brought on board Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as an investor partner, further significantly increasing the startup's valuation. At Shunya, we believe in everything that is clean, pure and a 100 per cent feel-good. We are conscious, playful, energetic brand and we could not think of a better fit for us than Shraddha, said Siddhesh Sharma, founder and CRO, Naturedge Beverages, and president, Baidyanath Group.