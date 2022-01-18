Shriram Properties Q3 sales bookings up slightly at Rs 415 cr

Shriram Properties posted a marginal increase in its sales bookings to Rs. 415 crore during the quarter ended December.

The company stated that its sales bookings had stood at Rs 410 crore in the year-ago period.

The company achieved aggregate collections of Rs 900 crore during the April-December period, up 57 per cent y-o-y.

Shriram Properties launched four new projects, apart from additional phases launched in three ongoing projects, with an aggregate saleable area of over 1.98 million square feet.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:28 PM IST