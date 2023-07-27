Shriram Finance Standalone Net Interest Income Grows By 11.31% To ₹4,435.27 In Q1FY24

Standalone Net Interest Income Grows By 11.31% | Image: Shriram Finance (Representative)

The Board Meeting of Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) (Formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFC)) was held on Thursday to consider the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Financials (Standalone)

First quarter ended 30th June, 2023

The Net Interest Income for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2023 increased by 11.31 percent and stood at ₹4,435.27 crores as against ₹3,984.44 crores in the same period of the previous year. The profit after tax increased by 25.13 percent and stands at ₹1,675.44 crores as against ₹1,338.95 crores recorded in the same period of the previous year. The earning per share (basic) increased by 25.08 percent and stands at ₹44.73 as against ₹35.76 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Financials (Consolidated)

First quarter ended 30th June, 2023

Consolidated Net Interest Income for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2023 increased by 13.16 percent and stood at ₹4,576.61 crores as against ₹4,044.42 crores in the same period last year. Consolidated Net Profit increased by 26.68 percent and stands at ₹1,712.19 crores as against ₹1,351.62 crores recorded in the same period of the previous year. Consolidated EPS (basic) increased by 26.12 percent and stands at ₹45.53 as compared to ₹36.10 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Assets under Management (Standalone)

Total Assets under Management as on 30th June, 2023 stood at ₹1,93,214.66 crores as compared to ₹1,62,970.04 crores as on 30th June, 2022 and ₹1,85,682.86 crores as on 31st March, 2023.

Shriram Finance Limited shares

The shares of Shriram Finance Limited on Thursday at 3:16 pm IST were at ₹1,809.10, down by 0.55 percent.

