Shriram Finance Raises $468 Million In A Multicurrency Transaction

Shriram Finance Raises $468 Million | Image: Shriram Finance (Representative)

The principal business of the Shriram Group, Shriram Finance Limited, has successfully concluded a major fundraising campaign, obtaining USD 425 million and EUR 40 million via a syndicated term loan transaction.

This is the largest loan transaction that Shriram Finance has ever orchestrated and the largest that a private non-banking financial company (NBFC) from India has had in recent memory.

This accomplishment comes soon after SFL successfully raised USD 404 million in a prior transaction. Lenders' strong acceptance and confidence in Shriram Finance's financial stability and business model is demonstrated by the success of these transactions.

The BNP Paribas (BNPP), DBS Bank (DBS), Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) jointly served as the facility's mandated lead arrangers, bookrunners, and social loan coordinators. The three-year ECB (external commercial borrowings) facility was designed as a social loan.

This multi-currency agreement began as a facility with a green shoe option valued at USD 200 million.

The syndication market responded incredibly well to the deal, resulting in the final lender group growing to 16 lenders. Among them were banks operating in Europe, the United States, Asia (South and East Asia, North Asia), the Middle East, and Africa (Mauritius).

The fact that the deal included new lenders investing capital in an Indian corporate for the first time is noteworthy and shows how much demand there is in the international loan markets for well-known Indian clients.

Shriram Finance provides credit solutions for commercial vehicles, two-wheeler loans, auto loans, home loans, gold loans, personal loans, and small business loans to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.

With assets under management of Rs 2,24,862 crores, Shriram Finance is one of the biggest retail NBFCs in the nation.