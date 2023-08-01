Shriram Finance 80,215 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Shriram Finance (Representative)

Shriram Finance Limited on Tuesday announced the allotment of 80,215 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each to 255 employees of the Company who exercised the Fresh Stock Options under SFL ESOS 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 3,75,02,81,180 to Rs.3,75,10,83,330.

Shriram Finance Limited shares

The shares of Shriram Finance on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,854.30, down by 2.05 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)