Shriram Asset Management Co appoints Kartik Jain as MD, CEO

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Shriram Asset Management Co appoints Kartik Jain as MD, CEO | Image: FPJ
Kartik Jain has been appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd, effective Jan 9, the company said in a newspaper notice today.

He has worked for Cadbury, KPMG, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co, HDFC Bank, and DBS Bank during the course of his three-decade career.

Prem Samtani has also been selected by the firm as an independent director, beginning on January 9.

