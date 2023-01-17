Shriram Asset Management Co appoints Kartik Jain as MD, CEO | Image: FPJ

Kartik Jain has been appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd, effective Jan 9, the company said in a newspaper notice today.

He has worked for Cadbury, KPMG, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co, HDFC Bank, and DBS Bank during the course of his three-decade career.

Prem Samtani has also been selected by the firm as an independent director, beginning on January 9.

