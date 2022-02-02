Shriram AMC announces board approval of strategic investment by Mission1 Investments

Shriram Asset Management Company (AMC) stated that its board has approved a strategic investment by Mission1 Investments, which will own a 23 per cent stake in the company, following the completion of the transaction.

This partnership will sharpen Shriram Group's focus and attention towards building an investment solutions platform, according to a statement.

''With an investment of Rs 35 crore, Mission1 will now hold a 23 per cent stake in Shriram AMC,'' it added.

As part of this transaction, Mission1 will subscribe to compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) and warrants within 18 months at a conversion price of Rs 124.30 a share.

The promoters will invest a further Rs 50 crore into the business by way of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPs) at the same conversion price of Rs 124.30 apiece.

The transaction is subject to markets regulator Sebi's approval.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:58 PM IST