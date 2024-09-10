Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 123 Times; NIIs Bid Almost 210x

The IPO of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Limited concluded with strong demand from a variety of investor types. On the final day of bidding, the flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) manufacturer's initial public offering (IPO) was reserved 123.55 times. On the last day of bidding Monday, September 9,

In contrast to the 1.43 crore shares on offer, bids for more than 176.77 crore shares were received during the IPO.

Bids from all category

In the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category, the IPO was booked 209.75 times, with applications for 64.3 crore shares, compared to 30.66 lakh shares reserved for the segment. With bids for 50.79 crore shares against the 71.54 lakh shares reserved for the segment, the retail portion was booked 71 times.

Bids were received for 61.67 crore shares, as opposed to 40.88 lakh shares set aside for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). 150.87 times was the QIBs' portion booked.

Offer size and price band

The Rs 169.65 crore Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company IPO is a book-building issue. The IPO consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 57 lakh shares, totalling Rs 47.23 crore, and a fresh issue of 1.48 crore shares, totalling Rs 122.43 crore.

A price band of Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share was set for the company's IPO.

Utilisation of IPO proceeds

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) to settle some outstanding debts or pay them off early.

To pay back or prepay the outstanding loan, the proceeds will also be invested in HPPL, STBFL, and JPPL, the company's subsidiaries. The money will also go towards meeting the company's and its subsidiaries' increased working capital needs, with a sizable amount going towards general corporate operations.