Shree Cements to decide on FY22 interim dividend on February 4 board meet

Shree Cements Ltd, in its next board meeting, which is scheduled to be held on February 4, is expected to declare the interim dividend for FY22.

Earlier, the Board meeting was supposed to be held on February 1.

The company further said: "We would like to inform you that the above Board meeting would be held on Friday, 4th February, 2022 to consider and approve, un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2021 and declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22."

The record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared by the Board in the scheduled meeting, shall be February 12, instead of February 9.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:08 PM IST