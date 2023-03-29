Shree Cement Ltd reports IT security incident | Image: Shree Cement Ltd (Representative)

Shree Cement Limited informed that the company detected an IT security incident yesterday on its IT assets, via an exchange filing.

The IT team as well as the management of the company has immediately taken necessary precautions and measures to address the incident.

The company’s production facilities have not been affected by the incident. However, the dispatches faced some difficulty, which have now normalised.

The company is making assessment as to whether there has been any other impact due to the incident.

At present, it appears that incident does not qualify as “material” in terms of Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations. Hence, this disclosure is being made out of abundant caution.

