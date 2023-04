Image: Shoppers Stop (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, Shoppers Stop has allotted 13,427 equity shares under two separate employee stock option schemes.

Of these, 12,736 shares were allotted at an exercise price of Rs 174, while the remaining 691were for Rs 192.

The firm has also made an additional investment of Rs 25 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Global SS Beauty Brands.