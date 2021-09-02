Shiprocket onboards Unilever, Amazon veteran, Atul Mehta, as COO

Shiprocket, tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform, announced the appointment of Atul Mehta, as its Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mehta will be heading Shiprocket’s logistics platform in India and will be responsible for sales, account management, supply chain operations, customer operations, and seller excellence functions. Outside these core responsibilities, he will work with the founding team to drive innovation and build long-term strategies.

Having joined Shiprocket in July 2021, Mehta, an alumnus of IIT, Kharagpur, and IIM, Calcutta, has over 16 years of experience across P&L management, brand ownership, category management, operations, product, sales, and marketing. He moves to Shiprocket after a 4+ year stint at Amazon where he served as the Head of Strategic Partnerships and New Business Initiatives and played a pivotal role in scaling the Amazon Pantry from one city to a PAN India program. Prior to this, he has served in a senior leadership role at the multinational consumer goods company Unilever where he led the iconic toothpaste brand Pepsodent for India.

Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket’s growth trajectory has been remarkable in the last few years, and we have been looking for someone to join our top leadership team to match our scale and drive excellence internally. Shiprocket is also ramping up capabilities around hyperlocal, reducing delivery times, and offering fulfillment services. The next decade belongs to millions of entrepreneurs - D2C brands and SMB sellers. We have an opportunity to be the core engine that is driving this entrepreneurship. This will require a mix of innovation, people leadership, and high-quality execution. Given Atul’s business acumen and previous experience leading eminent organizations, we are confident that he will be instrumental in strategizing and further driving Shiprocket’s growth.”

“I am thrilled to have joined the Shiprocket team on their mission to enable D2C brands and SMBs. My plans for Shiprocket include working closely with the founding team to further bolster existing operations and aggressively scale the new product offerings we are building. I look forward to a long-lasting stint and driving the company towards greater heights”, said Atul Mehta, COO of Shiprocket.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:59 PM IST