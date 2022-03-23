Shiprocket launches new service with real-time tracking feature across over 220 countries

Tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform Shiprocket on Wednesday announced the launch of a new service for seamless cross-border shipping across 220-plus countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Australia.

Allowing sellers to take their business to a global audience, the new service, Shiprocket X covers every aspect of the shipping process, Shiprocket said in a statement.

With unified tracking features, sellers can now track all their shipments, regardless of the carrier they use, while sending their end-customers real-time tracking notifications via email and SMS, it stated.

''We aim to build an all-encompassing logistics and fulfillment platform that is a one-stop solution for sellers and brands across the world. Shiprocket X was launched in tandem with this, and will facilitate hassle-free shipping across borders. ''It's a significant step towards achieving our goal and we believe that we will be able to build a robust ecosystem with an efficient, streamlined logistics network worldwide,” said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket Sellers now no longer need to go through arduous processes to ship to customers worldwide since the new service reduces the entire shipping process to just a few steps, he said.

“With Shiprocket X, we are beginning the next phase of our growth and launching more offerings soon. We have already added partners such as Aramex and One World Express to our platform and have started operations from our Delhi hub,” Akshay Ghulati, Co-Founder - Strategy & Global Expansion, Shiprocket added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:58 PM IST