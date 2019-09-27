Shipping the extra baggage now easier and cheaper

Gati-KWE has come up with a convenient solution that won’t burn holes in an air traveller’s pockets. Gati-KWE has promised to transport the extra kgs of your baggage directly to your doorstep either by road or air.

The Gati-KWT service will also cost you 85% lesser than what is expected to be paid at an airport for extra baggage. Each kilo by Gati-KWT’s service will cost you only Rs. 130 by air and Rs. 25 by road.

Gati-KWT has also set up kiosks at Chennai and Mumbai airports for hassle-free and immediate access to their services. Reports from the Chennai airport claim the service has been received well by needy travellers.