Shipping the extra baggage now easier and cheaper

Gati-KWE, a leading distribution and supply chain company, launches service to transport the extra baggage at cheaper prices.
Air travellers struggle to keep their luggage under the said limit and often end up paying way extra money for their luggage than their airfare. Most airlines are stringent about their luggage allowance and stricter with the due penalties. Airlines like Vistara, Indigo and Spicejet usually charge around Rs. 400 for every extra kilogram of luggage being carried.
Gati-KWE has come up with a convenient solution that won’t burn holes in an air traveller’s pockets. Gati-KWE has promised to transport the extra kgs of your baggage directly to your doorstep either by road or air.
The Gati-KWT service will also cost you 85% lesser than what is expected to be paid at an airport for extra baggage. Each kilo by Gati-KWT’s service will cost you only Rs. 130 by air and Rs. 25 by road.
Gati-KWT has also set up kiosks at Chennai and Mumbai airports for hassle-free and immediate access to their services. Reports from the Chennai airport claim the service has been received well by needy travellers.
