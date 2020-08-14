Shipping Ministry reduces port tariff rates by nearly 70% to promote cruise tourism - Check out the new rates

The above-rationalized tariff shall be immediately effective for a period of one year.

With a view to providing support to the cruise shipping business, which has been very adversely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the right policy environment and infrastructure for the growth of cruise shipping and tourism will be provided. Due to policy support by the Shipping Ministry since 2014, the number of call made by Cruise Ships in India has increased from 128 in 2015-16 to 593 in 2019-20. This rationalization would also help to ensure that cruise calls at Indian Ports do not dry up completely.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) said the decision is the result of the efforts being made by the Ministry of Shipping to convert the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi into reality by putting India on the map of global cruise market,both for ocean & river cruises.

“It will be a big support for the cruise tourism in India, which has suffered tremendously due to the adverse economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide the opportunity to earn huge amount of foreign exchange and generate sizeable direct and indirect onshore employment in cruise tourism sector of India”, the Minister added.