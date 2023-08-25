Shilpa Medicare Telangana Unit Clears GMP Inspection By ANVISA Brazil | LinkedIn

Shilpa Medicare Limited's manufacturing facility, Unit IV, situated at Pharma SEZ, Jadcherla, Telangana state, completed a GMP inspection by ANVISA, Brazil, the company announced through an exchange filing. The inspection began on August 21 and was completed on 24 August.

The facility is involved in manufacturing, packaging, labelling and testing of finished dosage forms (sterile injections and non‐sterile oral solids) for the treatment of various forms of cancer and adjuvant therapy.

Inspection at facility

This inspection is the third major regulatory inspection (after Russia and Canada), cleared by this Site in the past two years.

This inspection and subsequent approval will allow the company for the commercial distribution of products in the Brazil market and enable approval of new applications for the Brazil market.

Shilpa Medicare shares

The shares of Shilpa Medicare on Friday afternoon at 1:10 pm IST were trading at Rs 362.40, down by 0.74 per cent.

