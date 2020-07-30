Shell profits down 82% as demand hit

Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82 per cent as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed energy prices and demand.
Shell reported that adjusted profit, which excludes one-time items and changes in the value of inventories, dropped to USD 638 million from USD 3.46 billion in the same period last year.
Shell took a charge of USD16.8 billion amid reduced expectations for energy prices and refining margins, as well as weaker energy demand due to the pandemic. Including this charge, the company reported a net loss of USD 18.1 billion, compared with net income of USD 3 billion pounds a year earlier.
CEO Ben van Beurden says the company is facing a "remarkably challenging environment" and focusing on "decisive cash preservation measures'' to underpin the balance sheet.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)