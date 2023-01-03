Shark Tank India judges correct mistake by offering Rs 85 lakh to achaar brand rejected by them in season 1

Shows such as TVF Pitchers and even more dramatic startup success stories have inspired professionals and innovative young people across India to become entrepreneurs. In a country with more than 84,000 startups, a reality show such as Shark Tank India attracted more than 60,000 applications for its first season. As more aspirants line up for funds to make the most of their ideas, turns out that the verdict of Shark Tank India judges isn’t the last word on a venture’s potential.

Rectifying mistakes

At the start of the second season, two of the judges Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar acknowledged their mistake of not financing an upcoming chutney and achaar brand called JhaJi from Bihar. The duo paid a visit to sistes-in-law Uma and Kalpana Jha, who are the founders of the brand which gained popularity from their appearance on the first season of Shark Tank India, but failed to bag funds. Singh and Thapar gave the founders Rs 85 lakh for business expansion, which is an upgrade from the Rs 50 lakh they had earlier asked for.

Focusing on women entrepreneurs

Thapar described the move as rectifying a regret that she had for not funding the achaar venture earlier, and Singh also mentioned that she had been rebuked by her mother for not financing women-led businesses. The Jha sisters-in-law were featured in a video montage before the show kicked off, as they were surprised by Thapar and Singh.