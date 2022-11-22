Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover replaced, Namita Thapar says, one person doesn’t make a show

Left - Ashneer Grover, Right - Namita Thapar | FPJ

The promo for Shark Tank India's upcoming season came out earlier this month. While it added to the excitement of some fans, it also left many in a dull mood as BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was left out of the show this time.

The sharks that are visible in the new trailer include Boat co-founder Aman Gupta, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh.

Most of the judges from the first season are making an appearance, except for Ashneer Grover and MamaEarth co-founder Gazal Alagh. While the only addition to the show is going to be co-founder of CarDekho Group, Amit Jain.

Reactions to absence of Ashneer Grover

The absence of Ashneer Grover got backlash from the fans of the show, with fans saying that they can't watch the new season as Ashneer will not be there.

Whatt ashneer wont be there in season 2 of shark tank, i cant watch it man😩😩 — rasleen grover (@rasleen_grover) November 1, 2022

Namita Thapar says, 'One person doesn't make or break a show'

Breaking the silence on this backlash, Namita Thapar in a Tweet wrote, “One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… This show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… It's about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders.. focus on that & the hard work put in by the team.”

One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders..focus on that & the hard work put in by the team. — Namita (@namitathapar) November 13, 2022

She also agreed with a tweet that said Shark Tank India is not an entertainment show but is all about storeis of talent and growth. She also responded to a Tweet that claimed the show did not have real investors and was a realtiy show focused on gaining TRPs. She said ""Are you serious? Because it's my 'real' money I'm putting in. What do you mean by it's not a real pitch?! It's easy to talk and whine and judge... tough to give time, energy, mentorship and money."

Grover had gained a lot of popularity in the first season with his unfiltered behaviour with contestants, inspiring his fans to create memes. He was the founder of the fintech company BharatPe, but was later removed from his job. He was also involved in a lot of controversy earlier this year over an alleged fraud.

Who is Amit Jain?

Grover is being replaced by Amit Jain, who will be the only new entry in the show. Jain is from Jaipur and studied at IIT Delhi, while his initial schooling was from Saint Xavier's School, Jaipur. Before he started CarDekho, he worked with companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Trilogy in Texas. The brothers first launched GirnarSoft, which was an IT service management company; it was later in 2008 when they launched CarDekho properly.

Read Also CarDekho launches specialized fintech platform, Rupyy

CarDekho is an online e-commerce website that will help people buy or sell cars and is valued at over 1.2 billion dollars. The company saw a profit after seven years in 2013, this was also the year they secured a Series-A funding of over 15 million dollars. The company crossed the $100 million revenue in September 2021, and since then, they have been expanding their used car retain transaction business globally.

Meanwhile, Grover has recently announced his new book 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups'. The book will be published by Penguin India and will be released on December 26.