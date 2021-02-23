Shares of UPL Limited was down by 2.39%, after company reports fire at its Gujarat unit

Agrochemicals company UPL shares were down by 2.39 per cent. It was among the top Nifty losers after it was reported that a serious fire broke out in their Gujarat unit of the company.

The company informed the exchange that unfortunately a serious fire broke out in a plant in shutdown condition in the early hours of this morning at its Jhagadia unit in Gujarat. “Our emergency response team and local fire brigade have already brought the fire under control. 21 people received treatment at the local hospital and 13 are already discharged with minor treatment. There is no fatality reported,” stated the company.