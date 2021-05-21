Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement zoom over 9% post-Q4 results

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Friday zoomed over 9 percent after the company reported a 61.34 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock gained 9.14 percent to Rs 509.80 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 9.48 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 510.

JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday reported a 61.34 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher volumes and improved cost efficiencies.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 98.63 crore in the January-March period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 25.22 percent to Rs 1,424.32 crore from Rs 1,137.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.