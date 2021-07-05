Shares of HDFC Bank see gains of 1.44% after reporting loan growth of 14% in first quarter of FY21

Shares of the country's largest private sector lender - HDFC Bank - rose as much as 1.44 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹ 1,501.95 after it said that its loan book during the quarter ending June 2021 or the first quarter of the current financial year rose 14.4 per cent to ₹ 11.47 lakh crore from ₹ 10.03 lakh crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, HDFC Bank's loan book advanced 1.3 per cent.

During the period, HDFC Bank's deposits advanced to ₹ 13.46 lakh crore from ₹ 11.89 lakh crore in the same period last year, registering growth of 13.2 per cent, the country's largest lender said.

Its portfolio of retail loans grew by 9 per cent annually while commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 25 per cent on an annual basis.