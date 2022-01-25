Shares in demat form must for processing investors' service requests: Sebi

SEBI said that listed companies will issue the securities in dematerialised form only while processing the service request from investors.

The regulator has put in place operational guidelines for dematerialisation of securities while processing investor's service request.

As an on-going measure to enhance ease of dealing in securities markets by investors, it has been decided that listed companies will henceforth issue the securities in dematerialised form only while processing certain service request, Sebi said.

Sebi further added that securities holder/claimant will have to submit a form and the RTAs (Registrars to an issue and share Transfer Agents) -- as per the format specified by the regulator along with necessary documents.

The 'Letter of Confirmation' will be valid for a period of 120 days from the date of its issuance, within which the securities holder/claimant will have to make a request to the depository participant for dematerialising the said securities.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:06 PM IST