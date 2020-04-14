ShareChat to promote Aarogya Setu with ad credits of Rs 5 cr

The company claims to have over 6 crore active users on it platform.
"ShareChat, Indian social media platform, announced the setting aside of Rs 50 million in ad-credits on its platform for an extensive outreach campaign of the Aarogya Setu app," ShareChat said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is an important step in the country's fight against COVID-19.
The IT Ministry on April 2 launched the app to help people assess themselves the risk of catching coronavirus infection and alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus.
According to a ministry official, the app will detect only fresh cases and will send out alerts to only those who have been nearby the infected person.
