ShareChat, Moj sign multi-year music licensing deal with T-Series

Mohalla Tech, the parent company behind India’s number short video app Moj and Indic language social media platform ShareChat, today announced a multi-year agreement with T-Series, music label. The partnership allows ShareChat and Moj to access an extensive catalogue of Indian music.

With this agreement, ShareChat and Moj become the first and only Indian social media and short video platform to sign a multi-year and multi-nation music licensing deal with T-Series, according to a press statement..

The collaboration will help ShareChat and Moj communities to explore sound recordings from T-Series music library and create meaningful social experiences with videos, messages, and other creative formats.

Farid Ahsan, COO and Cofounder, Moj and ShareChat said, “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with T-Series. With this partnership we can drive more value to the industry, support more artists and deliver an incredible creative experience to our users across India".

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series said, “This long-term license reciprocates both of our intent to support the creator economy and build a robust foundation for the creator led content ecosystem in the country.”

Neeraj Kalyan, President, T-Series, said, “This is an important step forward and sets the standard in the Indian social media and short video space that acknowledges and respects the music industry. With this continued commitment, ShareChat and Moj will bring more innovation and creativity for the Indian short video space an objective we share mutually.”