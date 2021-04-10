Shantiswarup Panda joins Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail - Pantaloons as VP & CMO

Raymond's chief marketing officer Shantiswarup Panda has moved on and joined Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail - Pantaloons as vice president and chief marketing officer. Panda worked with Raymond for around 6 years.

“When I joined (Raymond) in 2015, I was inspired by the vision and the audacity of the task ahead of us. It was a big mandate to step up to a leadership position in an organization which thrived for almost 90 years. I could not have asked for more,” he wrote on a LinkedIn post.

Prior to his assignment at Raymond, Panda had spent a little over a decade at FMCG major Unilever working on the PureIt brand and the company’s oral care segment.