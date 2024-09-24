Shankh Air Takes Flight: Union Civil Aviation Grants NOC For New Airline; Everything You Need To Know |

Shankh Air, the latest entrant in India’s rapidly growing aviation market, has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Uttar Pradesh-based airline owned by Shankh Aviation Private Limited, is gearing up to make its mark in crowded skies, but it still needs regulatory approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before officially beginning operations and entering the skies.

Aviation ministry @RamMNK has granted approval to Shankh Air to start a new airline



The Uttar Pradesh based airline was granted this permission today and can now approach @DGCAIndia for an airline license



With the NOC valid for three years, the airline is on its way to mark a significant entry in the Indian aviation market.

Furthermore, according to the company's website, the airline will be the country's first scheduled carrier based in Uttar Pradesh, setting up major hubs in Lucknow and Noida.

Also, the airline is planning to offer both interstate and intrastate routes. At the helm of Shankh Air is Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma, entrepreneur and chairman of Shankh Aviation. Earlier, in June 2024, Vishwakarma met with the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, to discuss the airline's futher goals.

Growing Competition in Indian Skies

India’s aviation market is becoming increasingly competitive, especially dominated by major players like IndiGo and Air India. IndiGo currently holds a 63 per cent market share, while Air India is currently in the process of absorbing Vistara and AirAsia India, further consolidating its position.

Despite the dominance of major player in the market, it will also be interesting to see how the new player like Shankh Air, Akasa Air, and Fly91 will attempt to carve out their space in the market.