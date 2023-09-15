Shakti Pumps Secures ₹293 Cr Letter of Award for PM-KUSUM III Scheme

Shakti Pumps Secures ₹293 Crore Letter of Award for PM-KUSUM III Scheme |

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has received Letter of Award under PM- KUSUM III scheme under component-B from Department of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh for 10,000 pumps, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

The total amount of the work order is for around Rs 293 Crores (inclusive of GST).

The contract has been awarded by the domestic entity. The Contract encompasses the Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of Solar Water Pumping Systems.

The order must be executed within a 90-day period from the date of issuance of the work order.

About Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

SPIL founded in 1982 as a partnership firm and later converted to a public limited company in 1995, manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump-motors, and other products. SPIL is the only company that manufactures a wide range of products for solar pump installation in-house, including Variable Frequency Drives, Structures, Motors, Inventors, and so on. Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, is home to two manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of 500,000 pumps per year (India).

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited shares

The shares of Shakti Pumps (India) at 11:36 am IST were at Rs 878, up by 11.54 percent.

