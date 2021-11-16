Shadowfax Technologies appoints Nitesh Lohiya as Chief Product Officer

Shadowfax Technologies, crowdsourced platform for last-mile deliveries, today announced the appointment of Nitesh Lohiya as the Chief Product Officer. The addition to the team would help lead the company’s overall product strategy and build scalable, sustainable, and technology-driven products, it said in a press release.

Lohiya comes with a rich domain experience of over 18 years in the industry. He has held senior leadership positions at eminent firms like Flipkart, Microsoft and SAP Labs India.

Nitesh Lohiya, Chief Product Officer, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “Shadowfax is perfectly positioned to revolutionize and disrupt the hyperlocal delivery landscape of India with their innovative business models and deep-technology driven platform. The Super-App strategy has the power to fundamentally shift the overall partner ecosystem. I am glad to be associated with the company and be part of its journey in creating opportunities and impacting the lives of millions of partners. My focus will be to catalyse this growth engine and build out scalable, sustainable, and technology-driven solutions which continue to create customer delight."



Vaibhav Khandelwal, Co-founder & CTO, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “We are growing both vertically and horizontally. In the last two years we have undergone major transformation to become the country's leading tech-enabled delivery partner for all enterprises. Nitesh’s addition to our team is a testimonial to our strategic approach and vision for continuous growth and success. His versatile experience will help Shadowfax in taking a step higher in achieving the targeted business goals."

Shadowfax Technologies aims to create the fastest and most reliable channel for express deliveries through technology, enabling thousands of microentrepreneurs to deliver anything, anywhere, anytime.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:48 PM IST