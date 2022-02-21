Shadowfax Technologies aims to move 75% of its fleet to EVs by 2024

Shadowfax Technologies, crowdsourced platform for last-mile deliveries, announced its plans for rapid electrification of fleet and its aim to move to 75 percent electric vehicles by 2024. It also aims to transition to 100 percent electric movement by 2026. This adoption is part of a global effort to make logistics more sustainable with the Zero Pollution Campaign, it said in a press statement.

By introducing this initiative, Shadowfax seeks to transform the industry and introduce a proactive measure to reduce carbon emissions, bringing a new approach to the last-mile logistic space that is environment-friendly, it said.

The commercial EV market is growing with various aspects, including the availability of vehicles, corporate net-zero responsibilities and carbon pricing providing the additional impetus for substantial growth of electrification of last-mile delivery fleets in India.

Shadowfax with its IP technologies has built a platform that it claims is unique and sustainable as it is optimized for various parameters such as vehicle speeds, customer expectations, willingness and ability to pay thus making it the platform of choice for EV partners.

Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, Shadowfax Technologies, said, "With the EV and E-store initiatives, our target on first-time users and new categories like women partners would be fast-tracked. Additionally, it gives me immense pleasure to be participating in the NITI Aayog project ‘Shoonya-Zero Pollution Mobility,’ which is relentlessly driving the EV agenda.”

“Being an asset lite platform, we have taken an extensive aggregator-centric approach, where we provide matchmaking between vehicle owners, OEMs, rental models, and delivery partners. Since the launch of these matchmaking services on our e-store, we have seen tremendous interest coming from partners,” said Ankit Kala, VP - Operations and Strategy, Shadowfax Technologies,

Despite its many advantages, the EV space currently faces a lot of challenges - be it the limited support in form of loans from financial institutions for EVs, the still-developing charging infrastructure or lack of trusted cost-effective OEMs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:25 PM IST