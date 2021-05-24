SGX Nifty down; indicates markets likely to open flat

SGX Nifty was down 50 points on Monday morning hinting at a negative start for the stock markets.

The markets seem to open in the expiry week on a flattish note, consolidating in the levels of 15,000 -15,250 in the week. The gains seen in the banking space over the last week, with IndusInd Bank and SBI been the weekly top gainers, it needs to be seen the rally continues this week too, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities.

Secondly, With NBFC seeing default rates at close to 6-8 percent from the long-term averages of 2-3 percent is turning cautious on issuing unsecured loans. The categories which got impacted the most are the unsecured micro business loans and the personal loans. This issue which was known for long due to COVID-19 lockdowns might seem to pop up for the complete financial sector. Considering these factors the market seems to be in the range of 15,100 to 15,200 in today's trading session, Nigam added.

Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas and Barbeque-Nation Hospitality are among the 33 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.