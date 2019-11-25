Setback for Uber: London's transport authority rejects licence renewal

London's transport authority on Monday refused to renew an operating licence for the ride-hailing giant Uber because of safety and security concerns.

"Transport for London (TfL) has concluded that it will not grant Uber London Limited (Uber) a new private hire operator's licence in response to its latest application," it said in a statement.

The rejection is the latest set-back to the firm's operations in London, which have been targeted by protests from traditional black cab drivers to previous licence suspensions.

In September, Uber was granted a two-month extension to its licence following the expiry of a previous 15-month agreement. The extension was conditional on passenger safety improvements.

But TfL said on Monday there were a "pattern of failures", including the use of unauthorised drivers on other drivers' accounts, allowing them to pick up passengers.