Services exports from India increased by 24.6% in Oct

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
Services exports for India went up by 24.6 per cent to $25.38 billion for October as compared to a year before. As per Reserve Bank of India's data services exports had reached $28.03 billion in September, showing a decline in a month.

Services imports also increased by 15.9 per cent to hit $13.49 bln in October compared to $16.12 billion in September.

The central bank releases monthly updates about India's services trade, and the data might be revised if the Balance of Payments information is released on quarterly basis.

