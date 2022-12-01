Services exports from India increased by 24.6% in Oct

Services exports for India went up by 24.6 per cent to $25.38 billion for October as compared to a year before. As per Reserve Bank of India's data services exports had reached $28.03 billion in September, showing a decline in a month.
Services imports also increased by 15.9 per cent to hit $13.49 bln in October compared to $16.12 billion in September.
The central bank releases monthly updates about India's services trade, and the data might be revised if the Balance of Payments information is released on quarterly basis.
