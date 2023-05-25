Seracle with NEAR Foundation partners to build cost effective Web3 projects | File photo

NEAR Foundation, Swiss non-profit organization has partnered with Seracle, to provide efficient and cost-effective solutions for Web3 projects by leveraging the latter’s Litenode architecture.

The partnership between Seracle and NEAR Protocol aims to enable developers to build more efficiently and cost-effectively, providing a seamless experience for those looking to build on the NEAR protocol. It aims to onboard around 100 Web3 projects and around 5000 developers this year.

Seracle's Litenode architecture allows significant cost savings by reducing DevOps costs by up to 90%. Generally, a project spend around 400 USD per month on maintaining nodes & DevOps and with this partnership it can come down to anything between $19 to $49.

To support Web3 projects building on NEAR, Seracle will offer platform credits from a budget pool of 100,000 USD. This will help reduce upfront costs and enable developers to focus on building their apps. NEAR Protocol will also offer grants to selected Web3 projects at Seracle's incubation center in Pune, accelerating the development of innovative blockchain-based solutions and advancing the adoption of decentralized technologies.

NEAR has some of the most innovative solutions in the Web3 space such as Blockchain Operating System, Javascript and Rust based SDKs for development. We are projecting 30% of our revenue growth with NEAR partnership with a lot of enterprises & startups onboarding with Seracle’s web3 infrastructure, said Shrikant Bhalerao, CEO of Seracle.

