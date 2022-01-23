SEPC to target $300 bn services exports in 2022-23

The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) is looking to set an export target of US$300 billion for 2022-23, as it expects resumption of regular international travels and other business activities in the coming time, chairman Sunil H Talati said.

Talati added that services exports would reach US$ 240 billion.by the end of this fiscal.

''With the hope of Covid-19 waning away soon, resumption of regular international travels, and a slew of activities toward business connectivity being planned and proposed by SEPC, we do intend to set a target of USD 300 billion for 2022-23,'' Talati said.

The sector needs specific schemes for capacity building for sustained growth in the long run, stated Talati

Talati added that the challenges that each sector faces are unique and deserve acute policy attention.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:55 PM IST