SEPC to promotes INCO products in South Asia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
INCO a mining machinery manufacturing company from Czech Republic has decided to expand its presence in the mining industry in South Asia and has appointed SEPC in this regard for promoting, negotiating, tendering, installing and providing commissioning assistance, as well as being responsible for after-sales service for a period for Six Years, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The agreement is beneficial for both companies and will allow SEPC to get into the mining infrastructure business in India and also in the entire territory of South Asia.

SEPC and INCO complete Hutti Gold Mines

This comes after SEPC and INCO successfully completed commissioning of the Hutti Gold mines project, with INCO supplying critical equipment such as winders and other mining-related equipment. SEPC was responsible for the construction of a new circular shaft with complete winding installation on turnkey basis.

The project involved various tasks such as designing, engineering, and constructing a 6-meter diameter shaft with a concrete lining, which will have a depth of 960 meters. Additionally, the project also included the construction of winder houses, buildings, roads, electrical substation both on the surface and underground, and backup DG power supply.

The project also included the supply of double drum winder, friction winder, electromechanical equipment, instrumentation, and control systems. Finally, the task involved erecting, testing, and commissioning man hoisting and ore hoisting systems to extract gold.

SEPC shares

The shares of SEPC on Wednesday at 1:02 pm IST were at Rs 10.75, up by 1.90 per cent.

