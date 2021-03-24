Sensex tanks 871 points, Nifty 50 below 14,550 level due to negative trend in global markets

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 871 points on Wednesday due to across-the-board selling amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 871.13 points or 1.74 per cent lower at 49,180.31. While the broader NSE Nifty declined 265.35 points or 1.79 per cent to 14,549.40.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC and NTPC.

Bucking the overall trend, Asian Paints and PowerGrid closed with gains.

"Domestic equities fell sharply on weak global cues and continued apprehensions among investors from surge in coronavirus cases in the country," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.