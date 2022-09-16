e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex tanks 1,093 points, Nifty down 2% as indices fall for three consecutive days

Sensex tanks 1,093 points, Nifty down 2% as indices fall for three consecutive days

Recession fears and foreign investors pulling out led to the drop, with Sensex closing below the 59,000 mark.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Stock markets continued to fall for third day in a row. | Photo credit: IANS

Benchmark indices faced severe drubbing on Friday, with the Sensex and Nifty falling nearly 2 per cent each amid feeble global market trends.

Foreign fund outflows and fears of recession in the global economy have dented investor sentiments.

Falling for the third day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,093.22 points or 1.82 per cent to settle at 58,840.79. During the day, it tumbled 1,246.84 points or 2 per cent to 58,687.17.

The NSE Nifty declined 346.55 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 17,530.85.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement fell over 4 per cent each, emerging as the major laggards. Among others to settle in the negative territory were Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Nestle and Reliance Industries. IndusInd Bank emerged as the only gainer.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. European bourses were mostly quoting in the negative territory. The US markets had ended lower on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.32 per cent to USD 91.13 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,270.68 crore in the domestic market on Thursday, according to data available with the BSE.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Manforce Condom manufacturer Mankind’s IPO set to be one of the biggest in the pharma sector

Manforce Condom manufacturer Mankind’s IPO set to be one of the biggest in the pharma sector

Rupee's decline continues, falls 7 paise against dollar to close at 79.78

Rupee's decline continues, falls 7 paise against dollar to close at 79.78

Sensex tanks 1,093 points, Nifty down 2% as indices fall for three consecutive days

Sensex tanks 1,093 points, Nifty down 2% as indices fall for three consecutive days

Vedanta announces whopping Rs 25,000 crore investment under 'Make in Odisha' initiative

Vedanta announces whopping Rs 25,000 crore investment under 'Make in Odisha' initiative

Baba Ramdev announces four new IPOs in five years, with plans to replace allopathy with Ayurveda

Baba Ramdev announces four new IPOs in five years, with plans to replace allopathy with Ayurveda