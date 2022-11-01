Sensex surges past 61,000 mark to open at 9-month high, Rupee rises to 82.74 against dollar

Sensex gained 300 points to start the day. |

Gaining 300 points to jump past 61,000 points, Sensex opened at a nine-month high, while Nifty went well above the 18,000 mark. All stocks except metals hit greener pastures, as Tata Steel slid down in value.

Although the US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, investors are hopeful that it'll go slow on the increase, keeping market sentiment positive.

Ahead of the launch of a pilot for RBI's digital Rupee, the domestic currency gained 7 paise to start the day at 82.74 against the US dollar.