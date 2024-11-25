Sensex Surges By Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Also Starts On A High After Maharashtra State Elections

The markets appear to be recovering from the blues that has envolped it for the past 2 weeks. The Indian indices started the new week on a high, as Sensex and Nifty surged on Monday, November 25.

Markets Start On a High

The BSE Sensex rocketed to 80,283.61, hitting the 80K mark again, after increasing in value by 1166.50 points or 1.47 per cent in the opening minutes of the intraday trading session.

The situation was equally euphoric at the NSE end as well, as the NSE Nifty increased in value by 347.50 points or 1.45 per cent, spiking to 24,254.75 points.

Maharashtra Election Results

This development comes just days after the Maharashtra election results that were declared on November 23.

In these elections that were held for the 288-seat strong state assembly saw the BJP-led Mahayuti, a three-party coalition pummel the opposition, as it triumphed in 234 seats, leaving the opposition MVA alliance with a meagre 50 seats.

In addition, the other major market index, the Nifty Bank also rose in value to 52,111.10, surging by 975.70 points 1.91 per cent.

Gainers & Losers

When we look at the top gainers and losers, the BSE had derived a wall that was largely green.

Amongst the major gainers at Dalal Street, L&T surged by over 3 per cent. In addition, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Bajaj Finance and SBI also increased in value by over 2 per cent.

When it comes to the losers, JSW Steel lost the most with a dip of over 1 per cent. Infosys was also trading in the green as the Bengaluru-based IT giant decreased in value by 0.68 per cent. In addition, HCL Tech saw a marginal decline of under 0.20 per cent in the early hours of the intraday trade.