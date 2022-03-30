Sensex surges 680 points, Nifty crosses 17,500 amid progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

The benchmark indices soared on the bourses. Barring Nifty Metal, and Nifty Oil & Gas, all the sectoral indices were trading in green.

At 11.40 AM, the Sensex zoomed 1.19 percent or 689.38 points at 58,633.03. The broader Nifty50 index was 1.08 percent up or 186.40 points at 17,511.70.

Among top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HDFC. Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC, and ITC were among top index laggards.

Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third day in a row on Wednesday at the opening bell with the BSE barometer jumping nearly 479 points in early trade, helped by buying in HDFC twins and ICICI Bank as well as favourable trends in global equities.

The 30-share BSE barometer was trading 478.76 points higher at 58,422.41. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 142.85 points to 17,468.15.

Among the 30-share pack, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were among the lead gainers in early trade.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, NTPC and Titan were the laggards.

In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark had jumped 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 57,943.65. The NSE Nifty gained 103.30 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 17,325.30.

Elsewhere in Asia, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower during mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.66 per cent to $111.03 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 35.47 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said to PTI, ''US equities extended gains and closed higher as Russia-Ukraine peace talks reinstated optimism among investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 percent. The S&P 500 index jumped 1.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite increased 1.8 percent.''

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:46 AM IST