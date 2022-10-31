e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex surges 500 pts to open above 60,000 pts, Rupee climbs to 82.37

Sensex surges 500 pts to open above 60,000 pts, Rupee climbs to 82.37

Global investors are hopeful about US Federal Reserve going soft on interest rate hikes with inflation going down.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Sensex surged with IT stocks in the green. |
Follow us on

Thanks to strong global market sentiment, Sensex registered a 500-point spike to open in the green on Monday and surged past the 60,000-point mark. Nifty also started the week on a positive note above 17,900 points, driven by the strong performance of IT and finance stocks.

Global investor sentiment received a boost after US consumer spending data showed growth for the economy. Hopes are also high for the US Federal Reserve to slow down its interest rate hikes, as inflation has eased.

The Rupee also made gains against a softening US dollar to open at 82.37 at the start of the week.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sensex surges 500 pts to open above 60,000 pts, Rupee climbs to 82.37

Sensex surges 500 pts to open above 60,000 pts, Rupee climbs to 82.37

Now your Twitter blue tick will cost you $20, Elon Musk reportedly plans to start paid verification...

Now your Twitter blue tick will cost you $20, Elon Musk reportedly plans to start paid verification...

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 units of Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis to rectify possible brake defect

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 units of Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis to rectify possible brake defect

Adani group to invest over $ 150 bilion across businesses in pursuit of $ 1 trillion valuation

Adani group to invest over $ 150 bilion across businesses in pursuit of $ 1 trillion valuation

Whos is the CEO of Twitter? Elon Musk says he is not sure

Whos is the CEO of Twitter? Elon Musk says he is not sure