Sensex slides 100 pts to open in red below 61750, Nifty above 18350

Representational image | File

Sensex opens on a subdued note down 100 points below 61750, after scaling a record high of 61782 at close on Tuesday. Nifty stayed above 18350 despite sliding by 37 points, as Asian markets sentiment turned sour over Russia's strike in Poland. The strikes came a day after investors were hopeful about Xi Jinping's meeting with Biden at G20 diffusing global political tensions.

Markets were dragged down by consumer goods and energy stocks, while banking stocks made gains. On the other hand foreign investors dumped Indian shares worth Rs 221.32 crore on Tuesday, even as the market made gains later in the day towards close. Oil prices also continued to slip further, amidst global volatility.

Although Wall Street closed on a positive note, its Asian counterparts Nikkei and Hang Seng along with indexes in South Korea and the Chinese mainland had a subdued start.

Dr Reddy's, Maruti and Ultratech Cement were top gainers, while Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were among the worst performing stocks. Some positivity was retained riding on hopes for India to exceed direct tax collection estimates by 30 per cent, and data that reflects easing inflation in India as well as the US.