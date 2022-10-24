Sensex rises over 650 points in opening deal to start Diwali Muhurat Trading

Equity benchmarks jumped sharply during the beginning of the Diwali Muhurat trading hour on Monday. At 6:15 S&P Sensex was trading at 650.71 points higher, while Nifty was up by 191.80 points. | Representative Image

The benchmark equity indices on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) began on a positive note rising over one per cent during the special Muhurat trading session on Monday.

In the first session the BSE Sensex index rose by 635.12 points and the Nifty-50 index rose nearly 200 point. At 6:15, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 59,957.86 higher by 650.71 points while Nifty 50 was trading at 17,768 up by 191.80 points.

The top gainers in the early deals of the Sensex pack were Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Housing Development, NTPC, HDFC, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserve and ICICI Bnk. All Sensex share were trading in the green except for Hindustan Unilever (HUL) that turned out to be the sole loser.

Both equity benchmark gained for the sixth straight session on Friday.

Diwali Muhurat Trading

The BSE and NSE conducts the auspicious Muhurat trading session at the start of the new Hindu accounting year. This Muhurat trading by the BSE started in 1957 while the NSE began conducting it in 1992.

It is a symbolic session that is scheduled on basis of the Hindu Panchang that the Indian trading community believes bring prosperity and financial growth throughout the year.

For this year it was held on Monday between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm. The pre-open session was held from 6 pm to 6:15 pm.