Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade; financial stocks extend gains

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex advanced over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in financial stocks amid largely positive trend in global markets.

After touching a high of 39,008.89 in opening session, the BSE Sensex was trading 157.31 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 38,956.39; while the NSE Nifty was up 46.70 points or 0.41 per cent at 11,513.15.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, M&M and Maruti. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.