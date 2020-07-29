Sensex rises over 100 points in opening trade; Nifty above 11,300

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 245.95 crore on a net basis on Tuesday. IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, L&T and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, Nestle India, M&M, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. According to traders, domestic stocks opened on a positive note tracking global equities ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy outcome, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were also trading higher, while Tokyo was in red. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.11 per cent higher at USD 43.66 per barrel.