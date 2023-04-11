Sensex rises 311 points to end day at 60,157 points, Nifty surpasses 17,722

Extending its green run into a sevent straight day, Sensex jumped 311 points to close at 60,157.72 points on Tuesday, while Nifty closed higher at 17,722 points.

Finance and FMCG stocks led the surge, while IT stocks were bogged down amidst global headwinds. The tech sector was largely in the red, as investors are focusing on earnings of IT major TCS.

Global sentiment also remained subdued, since the streets are cautious before US inflation data is released. Weeks after a global crisis, banking stocks also made gains alongside the metal sector. But IT was affected by reports of Infosys and TCS having the highest exposure to banks in the US, which are worst affected by the ongoing financial crisis. Real estate also slipped into red territory after initial gains.

With worldwide markets expected to be swayed by US inflation data, India's consumer inflation is likely to fall below the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit of 6 per cent.