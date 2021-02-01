Sensex rallies over 900 points as FM Sitharaman presents Budget 2021

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 900 points and the NSE Nifty advanced 250 points on Monday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament.
The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 949.32 (2.05%) at 47,235.09; and the broader Nifty was up 262.90 (1.93%) at 13,897.50.
On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Titan and HDFC Bank were prominent gainers. Of the Sensex constituents, 16 shares were trading in the green.
On Friday, the Sensex had closed 588.59 points or 1.26 per cent lower at 46,285.77, and the Nifty had settled 182.95 points or 1.32 per cent down at 13,634.60.
Over the previous six sessions, the Sensex has lost 3,506.35 points or 7.04 per cent, and the Nifty has shed 1,010.10 points or 6.89 per cent.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday.
Market experts and economists are of the view that this budget will be critical in terms of picking up the pieces after the economic destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 5,930.66 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
