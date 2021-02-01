Sensex rallies over 900 points as FM Sitharaman presents Budget 2021

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 900 points and the NSE Nifty advanced 250 points on Monday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament.

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 949.32 (2.05%) at 47,235.09; and the broader Nifty was up 262.90 (1.93%) at 13,897.50.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Titan and HDFC Bank were prominent gainers. Of the Sensex constituents, 16 shares were trading in the green.